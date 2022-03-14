The latest slate of Frederick County grand jury indictments includes a Virginia man accused of shooting two Frederick police officers in February and a Frederick man who allegedly assisted in an armed robbery in December.
Dominique L. Lewis, 25, of Hampton, Virginia, is being held without bail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a crime of violence, plus one count of possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction, online court records show. On Feb. 11, Lewis reportedly fired upon two officers of the Frederick Police Department who had responded to the area of Waverley Drive and Key Parkway for a firearms complaint. The police returned fire, according to FPD, and all three were hospitalized temporarily.
Frederick man indicted in connection to December shootingJoseph M. Claxton, 20, of Frederick, was indicted on first-degree assault, conspiracy first-degree assault, armed robbery, conspiracy armed robbery, second-degree assault, having a handgun in a vehicle and having a loaded handgun in a vehicle charges, online court records indicate. Charging documents allege Claxton conspired with another to assault and rob a man Dec. 20, 2021, on South Pendleton Court. A 16-year-old involved in the altercation shot the victim, who survived, according to FPD. Claxton was released on $30,000 bail Feb. 11, online court records show.
Other indictments publicized Friday by the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office:
- Norris R. Hopkins Jr., 18, of Frederick, was indicted on first-degree assault and reckless endangerment charges, and four counts of second-degree assault, online court records show. Hopkins reportedly assaulted several people Sept. 25, 2021, including a woman he stands accused of strangling, charging documents show. Online court records did not indicate whether he is being held.
- Jose C. Lopez-Jaimes, 31, of Frederick, was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault, online court records show.
- Nyi N. Lwin, 56, of Frederick, was indicted on charges of second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault. Charging documents allege Lwin repeatedly punched a child in the face Feb. 24. He was released on his own recognizance March 9, online court records show.
- Marcel E. Mase, 36, of Frederick, is being held without bail on nine charges, including third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, concealing a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest. Mase stands accused of breaking into a Frederick apartment Feb. 25 and fighting police as they tried to arrest him, according to charging documents.
- Christopher W. Schultz, 40, of Frederick, is being held without bond on charges of home invasion, second-degree assault, and two counts each of kidnapping children under 16 and false imprisonment. Schultz allegedly
- Feb. 26. The children were returned to their family safely by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
- Robert A. Shirley Jr., 23, of Silver Spring, is being held without bond on charges that include possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and possessing drug paraphernalia. The alleged offenses occurred March 14-23, 2021, online court records indicate.
- Tiaray C. Summers, 42, of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor Aug. 3, 2021, according to charging documents. It was not clear from online court records whether she is being held.
An indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
