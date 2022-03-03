A 32-year veteran of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office died early Thursday after developing complications from a recent illness.
Deputy First Class Kenny Olander, 61, of Frederick, joined the agency on July 30, 1990, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He served in numerous capacities, including as a patrol operations deputy, the traffic unit, school resource officer and most recently as the community deputy for Myersville. He was a longtime, certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) within the state and served as the lead DRE representative for the agency.
Olander is survived by his wife, Samantha, and three children, Bailey, Hugh and Sophia.
“It is with profound sadness that I have to share this bad news with our Frederick County family,” FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. “We have lost one of our own brothers as Kenny passed away peacefully this morning with his family by his side. Kenny has had a distinguished career with our agency and was a very dedicated professional who proudly wore our badge.”
The sheriff’s office honorably transported Olander back to Frederick County Thursday from the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, the release states. Police did not specify the illness Olander had.
The sheriff’s office will provide details for funeral services once the family finalizes their plans.
(2) comments
RIP Deputy Olander.
What a shame. Thank you for your service Deputy Olander, R.I.P.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.