Police cars, SWAT displays and K-9 demonstrations and more are planned for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office open house June 2.
The sheriff's office invites the public to get to know the agency at its annual open house at 110 Airport Drive East in Frederick, the agency said in a news release. The free event will be from 5 to 8 p.m.
“This is an excellent opportunity for Frederick County residents to come visit our facility and interact with our deputies and staff,” FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. “We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible and answering any questions you have about the FCSO and our mission.”
Tours of the Law Enforcement Center will be available, according to the release. There will also be crime scene unit displays. Children's activities will include a crime scene playhouse, duck pond, and traffic cone ring toss. The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services will provide fire apparatus.
Educational displays put on by various county and state agencies will be housed inside the Law Enforcement Center. Recruitment opportunities and information will be available.
Refreshments and giveaways will be provided, plus concessions from The Moose Pit and Kona Ice.
The FCSO shares the Law Enforcement Center with the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack and the Frederick County Department of Emergency Communications. They will also participate in the event.
Contact 301-600-3653 for more information.
(2) comments
No matter how hard Trumpkins tries. He will
Never hold a candle to Chief Jason.
Hey Plumpbutt, this would be the perfect opportunity for you to discuss with Sheriff Jenkins his "promise to go after the gangs," as you have repeatedly claimed he made. That is if you had the guts to put down your cell phone and show up, but we all know you don't, do you? It's far easier to bash an elected official as an anonymous coward, isn't it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.