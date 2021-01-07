A Frederick marketing firm on Thursday fired an employee who is seen in images of the riotous siege upon the Capitol the day before.
The firm, Navistar Direct Marketing, issued the following statement on the dismissal of the man, who has since been identified as Nicholas Rodean.
“After review of the photographic evidence, the employee in question has been terminated for cause,” the company said in a statement on Facebook. “… While we support all employees’ right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing.”
Rodean is seen wearing a Navistar badge in the images captured from within the Capitol. The News-Post has verified the name on the badge.
According to its Facebook page, Navistar is a “digital and conventional printing company with full-service direct mail production servicing nonprofit, commercial and political clients.”
A voicemail left on Navistar’s main line Thursday afternoon was not returned as of press time.
Another local business, Glory Doughnuts & Diner in Frederick, was also quick to call out Rodean.
“He is a former weekend employee of ours whom was let go last February,” a Glory Doughnuts Facebook post states. “We are shocked, saddened, and do not stand by this. This is not American. This is not patriotic.”
Both companies said they have contacted the authorities about the matter.
The FBI could not immediately comment on the situation, while the Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C., said they’re working to confirm the identity of all persons of interest from Wednesday’s riot.
Two photos that appear to be of Rodean are listed on the Metro Police’s website.
“We’re still receiving an overwhelming amount of tips,” Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger told the News-Post. “Our system is overwhelmed … people are having a hard time getting through.”
Metzger said once investigators determine the identity of people listed in the photos, the images will be removed. Further investigation will then ensue, likely with aid from local authorities.
(15) comments
I hope they throw the book at him.
I just feel sorry for him, he didn't have a solid civic education and was an easy target to recruit to an ideology that now is going to destroy his life forward. I hope he has some time in federal prison to read things other than twisted propaganda that makes him think the oldest republican democracy in the world needs to be fixed.
Piedmont. [thumbup][thumbup]
All participants need to be procecuted.
Dick[thumbup][thumbup]
Imagine loosing your livelihood or your life even for a failed TV reality star.
Oh one of those smart Patriots, I love happy endings.
Oh and by the way......what the heck is wrong with these people? Seriously - animal skins, painted body, horns...... from which koo-koo house did fools escape?
They are typical Trumpsters. All freaks
Considering every single idiot that entered a federal building yesterday, illegally by force had a cell phone and was taking pictures and videos - it's only a matter of time until they lose jobs, family members, friends, coworkers, etc. If we follow what Trump stated in July, each and every one of them should serve a mandatory 10 years!
[thumbup][thumbup]
What kinda intelligence does it take to videotape yourself assaulting the Capitol? Oh, never mind. The intelligence of a typical Trumpster.
This guy really wore his work badge to storm the US Capitol and commit sedition? Boy Trump supporters are a special bunch.
coda- 👍👍👍
50 million people are a special bunch.
