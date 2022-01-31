A recent audit of the Frederick County Adult Detention Center by a state commission found the facility to be total compliance, the sheriff's office announced Monday.
The Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards audited the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and Work Release Center between Nov. 9 and 10 of 2021, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday. The audit included an in-person inspection and a remote process, which found the facility to be in "exceptional condition" with "minimal housekeeping and maintenance issues," most of which were corrected before the audit's end, the release reads. Inspectors reportedly said the jail and work release staff "maintain a high level of standards" and keep the facility "clean and orderly."
A copy of the audit report was not immediately available for review by the News-Post Monday.
“The Frederick County Detention Center and Work Release Center demonstrated exceptional preparation for the remote audit process,” the MCCS inspectors stated in their conclusion, according to FCSO. “The facility has achieved total compliance with the standards for an Adult Detention Center and is recommended for the Recognition of Achievement Award.”
The detention center had an average inmate population of 236 in 2021, FCSO stated, while the the Work Release Center had an average population of 14.
“Hearing and seeing the results, I’m extremely proud of the leadership and staff of the Adult Detention and Work Release Centers,” FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. “These audit findings clearly show the high level of professionalism of our correctional officers and should eliminate any doubt or criticism of the facility or the treatment of inmates.”
This doesn't surprise me in the least. Sheriff Jenkins is the best sheriff this county has had in my lifetime.
