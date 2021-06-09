Meals on Wheels at the detention center

Gary Jagow begins to load his truck with meals prepared by the Frederick County Adult Detention Center kitchen staff for the Frederick County Meals on Wheels program on March 31. Jagow is one of four drivers assigned to deliver the more than 280 prepared meals daily to Frederick County residents.

 By Todd Wivell/Frederick County Sheriff's Office

The Frederick County Adult Detention Center is serving up meals to not only inmates, but to seniors in the community as well.

In addition to feeding 200-some inmates three meals a day, kitchen staff prepare about 280 meals daily for the Frederick County Senior Services Division's Meals on Wheels program, according to a news release.

“Since we started doing this in 2008, we have prepared more than 370,000 meals for our Frederick County residents,” Capt. Tim Selin, detention center administrative services director, said in the release. “We started with 11,900 meals in 2008, and in 2020 we did more than 50,900.”

Two kitchen staff members prepare the meals with the help of inmates, according to detention center Dietary Supervisor Tyra White.

“We work to provide these recipients with a hot meal, a cold meal, and a bag with milk, milk substitutes, fruits and salads,” White said. “This is done in partnership with the county’s Senior Services Division and gives us a chance to support the communities we serve.”

Each meal is prepped with dietary conditions in mind, according to White. If someone has a dairy allergy, they'll get juice instead of milk.

Four Meals on Wheels drivers running more than 15 routes from the Hagerstown area to Emmitsburg pick up the food from the detention center each morning Monday through Friday, the release reads. Nestled in coolers and hot bags, the food makes its way to seniors across the county.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!