The Frederick County Adult Detention Center is serving up meals to not only inmates, but to seniors in the community as well.
In addition to feeding 200-some inmates three meals a day, kitchen staff prepare about 280 meals daily for the Frederick County Senior Services Division's Meals on Wheels program, according to a news release.
“Since we started doing this in 2008, we have prepared more than 370,000 meals for our Frederick County residents,” Capt. Tim Selin, detention center administrative services director, said in the release. “We started with 11,900 meals in 2008, and in 2020 we did more than 50,900.”
Two kitchen staff members prepare the meals with the help of inmates, according to detention center Dietary Supervisor Tyra White.
“We work to provide these recipients with a hot meal, a cold meal, and a bag with milk, milk substitutes, fruits and salads,” White said. “This is done in partnership with the county’s Senior Services Division and gives us a chance to support the communities we serve.”
Each meal is prepped with dietary conditions in mind, according to White. If someone has a dairy allergy, they'll get juice instead of milk.
Four Meals on Wheels drivers running more than 15 routes from the Hagerstown area to Emmitsburg pick up the food from the detention center each morning Monday through Friday, the release reads. Nestled in coolers and hot bags, the food makes its way to seniors across the county.
