The Frederick County Adult Detention Center just got a new indoor gym floor for the first time since the jail opened 37 years ago.
The floor has been out of service since June 2020. Inmates on good behavior usually get one hour of recreation daily, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.
“The completion of this floor allows the inmates to have a safe, indoor environment for when they are allowed recreation time and outside weather conditions are unfavorable,” Lt. Steven Jamison, FCADC fiscal services commander, said in the release.
Contractors and Frederick County Facility Maintenance completed the replacement, which included: removing old tile flooring, floor prep; installing a new, cushioned vinyl floor; and line painting.
In addition to the indoor court, inmates have an outdoor basketball court and recreation area.
The average inmate population at the detention center in June numbered 260, of which 30 were women.
