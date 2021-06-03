Starting Saturday, the Frederick County Adult Detention Center will allow modified in-person family visitations for the first time since the pandemic started.
By mid-March of 2020, measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the detention center were falling into place, including canceling all in-person visitations, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
But that's now changing. Relatives of inmates will be able to see their loved ones in person, with no contact.
The modified schedule includes:
- Female inmate visitations will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Male inmate visitations will be on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Juvenile visitations will be on Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Work Release Center visitations will be on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 8 to 10 p.m.
Registration for visitations starts 30 minutes prior to the start times and ends 30 minutes prior to the end times listed.
“This will be the first step in opening the facility to the public and family members,” Lt. Col. Vic DeLauter, adult detention center warden, said in the news release. “However, if the current pandemic trends start to go back up, we will have to evaluate our processes and these visitations may have to stop.”
The COVID-19 pandemic led to Skype visits for attorneys, offering telehealth options, decontaminating via chemical fogger and other measures, according to the sheriff's office. In early January, the sheriff's office announced four inmates and six correctional officers tested positive for COVID-19.
“My ADC leaders and staff members have worked hard to keep this pandemic from shutting down our facility,” DeLauter said. “We appreciate the public’s understanding and apologize for the inconveniences COVID-19 has caused.”
