Police reported no credible threats by the time the final school bells rang Friday, a day that started with Frederick County police on alert for potential threats stemming from a social media trend.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office confirmed 15 school threats this week made through social media, but all were deemed not credible, spokesman Todd Wivell said. The Frederick Police Department investigated one threat to Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School, which was not found to be credible, spokesman Allen Etzler said.
The FCSO did file charges against one 13-year-old Ballenger Creek Middle School student who allegedly made shooting threats against his school via Instagram. The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate this incident, but has said the teen denied having plans to carry out the threat.
The threats came in the wake of a trend spreading on the social media app TikTok that reportedly encouraged school violence nationwide on Dec. 17. Police across the country increased their presence at schools, some districts canceled classes entirely and parents kept their students home, the Associated Press reported.
Frederick County Public Schools officials were unable to provide local attendance data as of Friday afternoon.
Wivell could not confirm whether all 15 threats the FCSO received were related to the TikTok trend. He said non-credible threats were made against multiple schools.
The 13-year-old boy FCSO filed charges against for threatening Ballenger Creek Middle School had no real plans to shoot anyone, according to a police news release. Police said they searched his room and did not find any weapons. The teen allegedly told police he created a fake social media account to make threats as a "joke," referencing the TikTok trend.
The Instagram post the teen is accused of making, directed toward BCMS students, said there would be a shooting Dec. 17. The FCSO shared a photo of the post with the News-Post, which read in part: "Im going to eliminate Everyone that I hate, if you've done nothing wrong there's nothing to worry about. But i'm warning you, If you're so confident and think you can stop me, i will have no choice but to eliminate you as well. Don't let that person be you."
The charges against the teen include: threat of mass violence, threats of crimes of violence that would place five or more people at risk, misuse of electronic mail; and disorderly conduct or obstruction of activities, administration, or classes.
The FPD and FCSO spokesmen each said their agencies take all potential threats seriously, exhausting all means possible to keep schools safe.
"Students in our community deserve to feel safe going to school and our officers work diligently each and every day, and will continue to do so," FPD said in a statement. "We ask the community to join us in combatting these threats by taking the necessary steps to talk to the children in their lives about proper social media use, monitor social media use, and most importantly if they see something, say something."
The sheriff's office deployed extra deputies to schools Friday as a precaution. By the time students were dismissed, Wivell could say all was quiet on the sheriff's office's end.
"...We have had a successful day with deputies interacting with staff, parents, and students with zero incidents," Wivell wrote Friday afternoon. "We have had a huge show of support and operationally it has been a 'normal' school day."
