Brett Engler
Brett Engler, chief of the Domestic Violence Unit with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, stands for a portrait at the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Engler was recently awarded the 2023 Morton Bard Allied Professional Award.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A national group has given Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecutor Brett Engler an award for her work on domestic violence cases and advocacy.

The National Organization for Victim Assistance (NOVA) gave Engler the Morton Bard Allied Professional Award for 2023.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Congratulations, well deserved. [thumbup][thumbup]

