A national group has given Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecutor Brett Engler an award for her work on domestic violence cases and advocacy.
The National Organization for Victim Assistance (NOVA) gave Engler the Morton Bard Allied Professional Award for 2023.
NOVA advocates for victims of crimes, such as through training sessions for professionals in the field or sending teams to help people after crises like a shooting or natural disaster, Jeannette Adkins, immediate past president of NOVA’s board of directors, said in a phone interview.
The award, named after a crime victim psychology researcher, recognizes someone who works for victims’ rights in the capacity of their jobs, such as a prosecutor or police officer.
“She was doing really, truly above and beyond work on behalf of domestic violence victims,” Adkins said.
Besides her work in Frederick County, Engler helped advocate for a 2020 Maryland law that made strangulation a felony in Maryland, for example, Adkins said.
Strangulation is one of the most serious types of assault, which victims often do not realize, Engler said.
Engler received the award in April and was celebrated at a NOVA conference that began in late July. She was chosen from a pool of seven nominees, Adkins said.
Maggie Henderson, crisis support lead at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, said in a phone interview that she nominated Engler for the award.
“Brett’s amazing,” Henderson said. “She’s doing a lot of great work, and I think people should know about it.”
Henderson, in her nomination, wrote that Engler is an “outstanding ally” in the field. She noted Engler’s work in chairing the Frederick County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, which seeks to coordinate community efforts on the issue, according to its site.
Henderson said she is in regular communication with the Domestic Violence Unit led by Engler, due to her role in the sheriff’s office supporting victims of crimes. The majority of those cases are related to domestic violence, Henderson said.
Engler began at the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2012. She created the new unit to strengthen how domestic violence was prosecuted.
Before the Domestic Violence Unit, a felony charge related to domestic violence would be prosecuted by the Family Violence Unit, Engler said. But other misdemeanor cases related to domestic violence did not have a dedicated staff. The Domestic Violence Unit handles all cases related to domestic violence, regardless of severity.
“Prosecuting domestic violence crimes requires a lot of specialized training, sophisticated understanding of complex trauma, the cycle of violence, dynamics of power and control,” Engler said.
A major factor is “familiar faces, not having to tell their story multiple times,” Engler said.
The Domestic Violence Unit includes Engler, one other prosecutor and three full-time support staff members, she said.
The unit interacts with organizations such as Heartly House, a nonprofit that assists victims of domestic violence or other crimes, Engler said.
In the last couple of months, she knows of at least three or four domestic violence victims saying that “being able to work with ‘the team’ definitely made everything easier. And they just adore Brett,” Henderson said.
Susan Frizzell, 45, of Frederick, said she worked with Engler and her team to prosecute her domestic violence case in 2021 and 2022.
“Working with her office was very easy. She always made me feel really at ease,” Frizell said.
Engler “made it known to me my voice was important,” she said.
Congratulations, well deserved.
