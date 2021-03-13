Following the investigation of a burglary in the 100 block of South Market Street in February, a Frederick County man has been charged with 2nd degree burglary, theft $100 to $1,500 and malicious destruction of property, the Frederick Police Department announced Friday night.
Michael Shawn Cole was charged with the crimes Friday.
On Feb. 11, FPD reportedly investigated an alarm call at a business in the 100 block of South Market Street. The front door of the business had been broken in and money had been taken, according to FPD officials. A detective in the Street Crimes Unit was assigned the case.
On Friday, members of the unit visited Cole’s home and served a search and seizure warrant. According to FPD, officers found more evidence linking Cole to the February burglary.
Cole was not taken into custody, per a police spokesman, but a summons has directed him to appear in court and accuses him of the crimes.
