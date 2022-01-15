As COVID-19 cases rise, local law enforcement agencies are feeling the effects and adjusting operations as officers in their own ranks undergo quarantine.
At most, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has experienced an estimated 15 percent staffing shortage related to COVID-19 in the law enforcement bureau specifically, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in an interview this week. There are roughly 183 sworn deputies and 68 civilian personnel in the bureau, though the sheriff oversees more than 400 employees total when corrections staff is included.
The staffing shortage number changes daily, Jenkins pointed out, and includes people who tested positive or were exposed to a person with COVID-19. In the sheriff’s mind, the shortage has not had a major impact, but police have had to adapt somewhat.
“We’ve covered that by, you know, calling in deputies early on to shift, holding them over, using a minimal amount of overtime, but we’re handling it fairly well,” Jenkins said. “It’s business as usual. The deputies are still out there proactively policing, doing their jobs. You’re not going to see any decline in any service levels. We’re answering every call for service.”
The Frederick Police Department is experiencing a staffing shortage as well, though a spokesman declined to share specific numbers.
“While FPD is experiencing some staffing shortages similar to nearly every public safety agency in the state of Maryland, we want to reassure the public that we have a continuum of operations plan to maintain the high level of service that our residents are accustomed to,” FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said in a written statement Monday. “However, for operational security and public safety reasons we do not plan to share specific numbers of FPD personnel currently in quarantine.”
The president of the local union representing FPD officers said police are making do and working overtime.
COVID-19 in general has put a strain on officers the past two years, according to Charlie Snyder, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91. But he said residents don’t need to worry whether 911 calls will be answered, not at this point.
“We are mentally and physically drained, but we are getting through it,” Snyder said.
Citing COVID-19 as a factor, Etzler said FPD has “modified operations, units and training schedules to minimize the impacts of those challenges and ensure we’re able to provide the coverage necessary to keep our community safe.”
FPD did share its department-wide vaccination rate, which was at 73 percent as of Monday. An employee is considered fully vaccinated if they received one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, Etzler clarified. The agency employs approximately 149 sworn officers out of about 200 total employees, according to Etzler. He said FPD recognizes vaccination is a “very personal decision for some,” and the agency encourages but does not require officers to get the jab.
Should staffing challenges grow more serious, Etzler said contingency plans are in place to prevent gaps in service.
The sheriff did not know FCSO’s vaccination rate.
“I don’t ask. I shouldn’t ask. I don’t ask if it’s up to each individual. And I won’t step on that right to privacy,” he said.
The News-Post reached out to Frederick County government to obtain its records of the sheriff’s office vaccination rate. As an incentive to encourage vaccination, Frederick County government offered $1,000 to full-time employees and $500 to part-time employees who submitted proof of vaccination by Nov. 30.
As of Dec. 31, 262 Frederick County Sheriff’s Office employees (sworn and unsworn) submitted proof of vaccination out of 397 FCSO staff eligible for the county’s vaccine incentive program, according to Vivian Laxton, communications director for the Office of the County Executive. This equates to a vaccination rate of about 66 percent. Laxton said boosters are not required for an employee to be considered fully vaccinated.
Jenkins said the sheriff’s office has reinstated some COVID-19 safety measures used earlier in the pandemic. Deputies are directed to meet complainants outside their homes and to take reports over the phone when possible. FCSO has suspended roll calls inside its headquarters and internal meetings. Deputies are required to wear face coverings with respect to Frederick County’s indoor mask mandate, but Jenkins acknowledged some deputies don’t mask while working outdoors, like on a traffic stop.
He emphasized the sheriff’s office is not enforcing Frederick County’s mask mandate among the public.
Jenkins did not express major concerns over the effect of COVID-19 on the sheriff’s office. But that could change if more and more deputies and workers are forced to take time off.
“Once we get to about 25 percent, then we really have to start looking at how we change our operations, our schedules,” Jenkins hypothesized, “maybe some of the response levels.”
