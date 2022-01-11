The suspicious death of a woman found in Frederick Monday is now being treated as a homicide by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Police were called to the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive at about 4:15 p.m. Monday for a suspicious death and found one victim dead on scene. A local citizen found the woman's body in a wooded area off of Stoney Creek Drive, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said. The victim's identity is not being released until police notify the next of kin, FCSO said in a news release Tuesday morning.
On Monday, police said no suspects were in custody. FCSO did not have an update on a suspect or suspects as of Tuesday morning.
Sheriff's office detectives investigated through the night and continued in the early morning hours, according to the release. The victim was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, according to Wivell, where officials will determine the cause and manner of death.
No further details were immediately known, but police said they would provide updates as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-003169. To remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.
(3) comments
Can it be disclosed if she is hispanic?
Stupid. Utterly stupid.
You’re a miserable person. That wants everyone to be miserable with you. You and doc Reid had a strained relationship and it’s ate away at you.
Miserable. Utterly miserable.
