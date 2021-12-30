The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is encouraging New Year's Eve revelers to celebrate safely.
In a news release, the agency offered 10 tips on how to safely ring in 2022.
“We want everyone to have a safe end to 2021 and a safe start to 2022,” Capt. Jeff Eyler, FCSO Patrol Operations commander, said in the release. “Using these tips and common sense, we hope everyone has a great New Year’s weekend with family and friends.”
1. Plan your travel plans accordingly. Use ride sharing services, taxi, a designated driver or the Light Rail, for example.
2. If you are hosting a party, plan for your guests' safe return home. Do not let anyone drive who has been drinking alcohol. Take the keys as your guests arrive and use sound judgement before allowing them to drive home.
3. Coordinate a plan with your older children. Remind them of the dangers of drinking and driving and encourage them to stay at one location and not move from place to place.
4. Do not leave your car parked anywhere overnight. Statistics show car thefts go up significantly over the New Year’s Eve weekend. Ride with a designated driver, take a cab from home and back, or call family members/friends to come get you and drive your car home.
5. Avoid using fireworks and firearms to celebrate the New Year. Drinking and shooting off fireworks and/or firearms is a recipe for disaster.
6. If you do decide to go out, take only what you need. Small amounts of cash, identification, one or two credit cards and cell phone should suffice. Leave the rest at home.
7. If you have not been drinking and decide to drive home late, make sure to let someone know your plans and notify them once you are home. As New Year’s Eve continues late into the night or early morning, the chance for drunk drivers on the road significantly increases.
8. Make sure to never leave your drink. Leaving your beverage out of sight gives those who want do something mischievous an open opportunity to do so.
9. Fully charge your cell phone before heading out. Download ride sharing applications to your phone before leaving and have a plan to use one if you need it.
10. Most of all, be safe and don’t drink and drive.
According to the National Safety Council, "Nationwide, alcohol-impaired fatalities (involving blood-alcohol content of 0.08 g/dL or higher) in 2019 represented 28% of the total traffic fatalities. During the 2019 (latest available data) New Year’s Day holiday period, 36% of fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.