The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a local teen who’s been missing since Oct. 21.
Raven Fritz, 17, was last seen at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School at 2:15 p.m. that day, according to police. She was wearing a red shirt, black skirt, black fishnet stockings and black boots. She’s described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 to 130 pounds. She has purple and green hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call FCSO at 301-600-1046.
