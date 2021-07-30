The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office plans to crack down on speeding during the month of August, partially in response to local concerns.
The sheriff’s office has dubbed August “Speed Enforcement Month,” according to a news release, and will increase its presence along county roads in the coming weeks.
Social media comments, in part, helped spark the initiative. On June 29, FCSO through social media, showcased an actual speed enforcement stop on U.S. 15 near Frederick, the release reads, which reached more than 2.6 million people. Among the 2,100 comments online, followers asked police to patrol areas in the county struggling with speeding problems, according to the FCSO.
“We read each of those comments from our followers and given that Frederick County schools are back in session in August, and the fact that we have had seven speed-related fatal collisions in the last five months, we have decided to make this month our Speed Enforcement Month,” Capt. Jeff Eyler, FCSO Patrol Operations commander, said in the release. “Our deputies will focus on the areas you have asked us to patrol, along with other highly-trafficked and often sped upon roads throughout the county. Drivers should expect a heavier presence and a zero tolerance for those who do not obey the posted speeds and rules of the road.”
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said there’s been a recent spike in complaints of speeding.
“This initiative has become a priority on Frederick County roads based on the increasing amount of complaints we have received in recent months involving excessive speed and aggressive driving, actually more than I have ever heard,” Jenkins said in the release. “With the strategy of focusing on the roads where we see the greatest problems with speed violations, this effort should have a tremendous impact on reducing speeds and increasing safety and awareness throughout the county. We are determined to convince drivers to slow down.”
Speeding killed nearly 9,500 people in 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. For more information on the dangers of speeding, visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding. To report someone speeding or a known area of speeders, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.
