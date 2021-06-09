Frederick County residents should be wary of a phone scam in which the caller pretends to be a senior leader within the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, police warn.
"Yesterday was literally a flood of phone calls," said Lt. Andy Crone of the sheriff's office on Wednesday.
The scammer calls local residents and pretends to be an employee of the sheriff's office who has to serve a warrant. The scammer then asks for payment via gift cards.
Crone wants residents to know a real sheriff's office employee would never serve a warrant this way.
The scammer even gives the sheriff's office's real phone number as a call back number, according to Crone.
"They try to make it sound as official as they can," he said.
Anyone who suspects they've experienced this scam is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 301-600-1046.
