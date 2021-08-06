The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and firefighter.
The suspect drives a brown/bronze 2008 Ford Crown Victoria outfitted with emergency equipment including red emergency lights all around, a siren/light controller, a prisoner partition, a mounted computer and police scanner, according to the FCSO. Although the vehicle may look like a legitimate police car, it is not, the sheriff's office warned in a social media post Friday, following a traffic stop.
A sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle for heavily tinted windows, spokesman Todd Wivell said, but the driver was not in the act of impersonating an officer at the time, so he wasn't charged. Police spoke with the driver about removing the equipment in question.
The FCSO reminds anyone involved in traffic stops to always ask for identification from the officer. If at any time the situation does not feel right, police advise motorists to call 911 and ask for assistance.
If you have had an interaction with the alleged impersonator, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 to start a report.
(1) comment
So after this person impersonates law enforcement then we can call? So if this person does something like rape or assaults' someone then we can can call??? Gotcha...and you all wonder why Kai Hagen stopped to make sure the POC was okay??? This could be why?
What a moronic way of doing something..nothing can be done until someone is harmed....so I guess that means another lawsuit.? I mean if this impersonator harms someone and the sheriff's department knew full well this person was doing this??? They are as culpable....and as complicit as the impersonator...
Yeah warning people in the FNP is like closing barn door after ALL the animals have escaped...but yeah we will keep a look out for this vehicle...maybe the sheriff's department could follow up with this alleged impersonator and make sure he followed their orders..oh yeah let me guess this impersonator was a polite white man..which is why he was allowed to drive away......and hence this article...OMG...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.