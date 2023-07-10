State's Attorney Charlie Smith Portrait
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith poses for a photo in his office on Thursday. Smith was sworn in as president of the National District Attorneys Association on Monday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

In the last week of May, State’s Attorney Charlie Smith was asked to run for Congress in Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District, he said in an interview Thursday.

Smith declined, he said — but he may have another way to have influence beyond his role as Frederick County’s top prosecutor.

(4) comments

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Congratulations Mr Smith! Well done! 👍👍👍

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Congratulations!

Quote:

“I try to maintain my humility, but, you know, as my wife said, ‘This is a really, really big deal,’” Smith said."

Don't worry Mr. Smith, the FNP comment section will keep you humble. [wink]

Fredginrickey

Congratulations, as Biden once said it is a big ****ing deal

Good one, Mr Natch.

mwjr58

We in Frederick County are extremely blessed to have Charlie Smith as our State's Attorney. He does a lot more to make this a quality place to live than most people know.

