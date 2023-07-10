In the last week of May, State’s Attorney Charlie Smith was asked to run for Congress in Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District, he said in an interview Thursday.
Smith declined, he said — but he may have another way to have influence beyond his role as Frederick County’s top prosecutor.
He was sworn in Monday as president of the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), an industry group with over 5,000 members that represents prosecutors in the U.S., according to a press release.
“This presidency is the pinnacle of any prosecutor’s career ...,” Smith said. “I kind of wanted to do something for this profession that reached beyond the state of Maryland.”
The Sixth District’s current representative, David Trone, said he would run for U.S. Senate after Ben Cardin announced his retirement. Both are Democrats.
Smith, a Republican in his fifth term as Frederick County state’s attorney, was sworn in Monday at the NDAA’s summer summit in Nashville, according to a press release from the association.
The NDDA works on national issues, such as cellphone encryption by talking with Microsoft and Apple.
Smith ascended to the presidency after one year as president-elect.
One of his first meetings as president, he said, will be with the National Association of Medical Examiners about recruitment problems causing a backlog in forensic testing.
“Right now, we just can’t get a lot of our forensic testing done, whether it’s autopsies or DNA or whatever,” Smith said.
He said he hopes to champion “practical public policy.”
“We shouldn’t be just ... enacting law for optics,” Smith said.
Smith said he thought state legislation passed recently to define where people with conceal and carry permits could bring guns was such a law.
“If someone is going to decide they’re going to walk into a library and shoot a bunch of people,” they won’t care what type of offense it is to bring a gun into a library, Smith said.
The law, SB1, prevents guns from being taken into buildings being used by the government, which would include libraries.
Smith said he would prefer to focus on issues like people with mental health concerns and handguns.
Mental Health Court is a specialty court for nonviolent offenders with mental health problems. People in the program go through an intensive rehabilitation program as an alternative to jail.
“We have to, as prosecutors, focus a little bit more on why people are committing crime in the first place,” Smith said.
Smith said he began his connection with NDAA in 1999 while teaching at the National College of District Attorneys.
The college has since been absorbed into NDAA, Executive Director Nelson Bunn said in a phone interview.
Smith’s long history with and service in multiple high-level positions within NDAA made him a good candidate for president, Bunn said.
Smith “has natural leadership ability,” Bunn said.
Smith was elected NDAA’s treasurer in 2019, then president-elect in July 2022.
The president-elect becomes president after a year, then chairman of the board.
He worked on organizational and external issues as president-elect. The new role involves being more of the “face” of the organization, Smith said.
“I try to maintain my humility, but, you know, as my wife said, ‘This is a really, really big deal,’” Smith said.
Smith said he was approached about taking on the executive roles at an meeting in 2021.
After praying about it, he thought it was good timing.
His last child just began at West Point, and his wife, Desireé Smith, recently retired from the FBI, Smith said.
He said he finds a lot of satisfaction as Frederick County state’s attorney, which is why he won’t run for Congress.
“I’m in a position where I can make the right decision, for the right reason, 100% of the time,” Smith said. “That’s definitely not going to take place down on Capitol Hill. You certainly are going to have to sell your soul on at least a handful of occasions.”
(4) comments
Congratulations Mr Smith! Well done! 👍👍👍
Congratulations!
Quote:
“I try to maintain my humility, but, you know, as my wife said, ‘This is a really, really big deal,’” Smith said."
Don't worry Mr. Smith, the FNP comment section will keep you humble. [wink]
Congratulations, as Biden once said it is a big ****ing deal
Good one, Mr Natch.
We in Frederick County are extremely blessed to have Charlie Smith as our State's Attorney. He does a lot more to make this a quality place to live than most people know.
