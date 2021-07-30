The Frederick mayor and Board of Aldermen will weigh whether to buy a building on East All Saints Street for $6 million to serve as the new home of the city’s police department.
The roughly 65,300-square-foot Gov. William Donald Schaefer office building at 100 E. All Saints St. is less than a mile from the department’s current headquarters. The Department of Social Services once occupied this building, but it’s been empty now for a few years. The site is owned by Nathan Family, LLC.
This potential new location would be roughly four times bigger than the current headquarters, which is situated in the the Frederick County Courthouse. FPD has been at its 100 W. Patrick St. location for nearly 40 years.
With renovations expected, the city has budgeted $25 million for the entire project, according to police spokesman Allen Etzler. Should everything go as planned, FPD could relocate by late 2023 at the earliest, he said. The county would then decide what to do with the vacated space in the courthouse.
If the mayor and aldermen approve the contract of sale Aug. 5, a feasibility study is the next step to determine whether the building can be adapted for the department’s needs, according to Etzler. If the results of the study don’t pan out, the contract of sale would give the city until Dec. 5 to back out of the purchase agreement, with no loss to the city.
Space has long been an issue for FPD. The department rents its courthouse-based headquarters, which spans about 16,300 square feet, from the county. It also uses city-owned space in the parking garage across the street. Altogether, Etzler estimates FPD’s workspace spans about 25,000 square feet, under multiple roofs.
In August 2017, then-police Chief Ed Hargis told city aldermen the space was already too small, according to previous News-Post reporting. The current police chief, who started in March, would agree.
“When I first arrived in Frederick and began assessing the needs of the organization, I was immediately struck by how inadequate this current facility is for the needs of the police department,” Chief Jason Lando wrote in an email Friday. “Our employees are basically working on top of each other, we lack appropriate space to process and store important evidence used in the prosecution of cases, and we have no community space, which is important in a modern-day police facility.”
In March 2020, the mayor and aldermen considered the former Trinity School site on New Design Road as a potential new location, but now the focus has shifted.
Lando feels the East All Saints Street building would keep police downtown while ensuring adequate response times across the city. He said it’s a priority to keep FPD centrally located and easily accessible. Lando believes the building’s size will meet current needs and give the department room to grow, as well.
The date of settlement is scheduled for on or before Dec. 10, according to the proposed contract of sale included in the Mayor and Board of Aldermen’s agenda.
(7) comments
"If the mayor and aldermen approve the contract of sale Aug. 5, a feasibility study is the next step to determine whether the building can be adapted for the department’s needs, according to Etzler. If the results of the study don’t pan out, the contract of sale would give the city until Dec. 5 to back out of the purchase agreement, with no loss to the city."
Why would any intelligent person enter into any type of agreement now, then spend precious tax dollars (other people's money) to only then determine if the building is capable of being a police station. No one is beating down Dr. Nathan's door to purchase it. How about if Dr. Nathan funds hiring the City's identified engineering company to conduct the analysis? If the building can support a police facility, only then the City will choose on whether or not to purchase the facility.
The best option would be to delay everything until after the election. Based on this group's thinking it is clear an entirely new administration is needed, which hopefully will come to pass after this year’s City election.
Wonder if it is too soon to rebrand the city with a new logo?
That's a fortress for a big city police force. Absolutely inappropriate. I'd much rather see the market flip this over in a redevelopment of this space.
This could be an outstanding location for the police department and I hope the city realizes and takes advantage of the opportunity in fromt of them.
The City sold the building to the present owners in 2002. Social Services had been in this building since 1995; when the lease came up for renewal in 2015, the present owners raised the rent above the State's legal limit, forcing Social Services to move (which they did in 2017). Now the city is buying the empty building back for 50% more than they sold it for? C'mon FNP, there's more to this story.
👍👍👍
You think a 50% appreciation in price over 19 years is a ripoff? Look at the uptick in values just over the last couple of years for a reality check.
Oldmagpie11, you are so right, “there is truly more to this story!” But there is little hope the FNP will even consider doing any research and report. Sadly, it is to be expected, when you have no seasoned reporters and whom seem to think they are still working at “The Diamond Back” and write stories as if the readers are all 18–22-years old.
A little research, of their own paper’s archives, could provide the information required.
The current and past elected officials in the city are just about as inept as our FNP “journalists.”
As reported in this newspaper on Sep 25, 2019:
“Majority of aldermen lean toward Trinity site for new Frederick police HQ.”
“After hearing the aldermen’s opinions, Mayor Michael O’Connor suggested bringing it back to staff internally for conversations about caveats for each site, among other things that could change the dynamic of the discussion. He also addressed the urgency felt in getting the decision made — a move on which all five aldermen emphatically agreed.”
Mayor Decisive was quoted in the same 2019 article:
“We don’t want to have this drag out for another six months,” O’Connor said. “So, I’m thinking 30 to 60 days to really get all our ducks in a row on the existing properties ... to ask what questions we need to ask to find out if there’s any new information that we can inject into this conversation ... and then wrap up this [request for proposal] process with some kind of a resolution that actually brings a decision.”
Of course, the standard excuse will be used, it was delayed because of COVID.
The WDS building was built in 1995 and funded by a bond issue.
In this newspaper it was reported on July 16, 1999
“City building sold for $5M”
“The City of Frederick on Thursday night sold the William Donald Schaefer Building to Dr. Swami Nathan for $5 million.”
“Two other bids received for the building on East All Saints Street at South Carroll Street were deemed "unacceptable" by Mayor Jim Grimes.”
“The real estate fees will be borne by the purchaser, under the contract agreement.”
“The city will retain ownership of the parking lot behind the building, which houses the Frederick County Department of Social Services.”
“Mr. Grimes said there has been discussion over the past few years about selling the golf course and the parking decks. However, neither are for sale.”
“He said the city doesn't need to be in the real estate market, and the sale of Schaefer Building allows the property to be placed on the tax rolls.”
“The state said it wasn't interested in buying the building, he said.”
Amazingly, one elected official who voted to sell it now supports buying it back and removing it from the tax rolls. Grimes’ statement “the city doesn’t need to be in the real estate business;” the same mayor who bought the vacant medical center at Market and 7th which was later donated by the city for the Hope 6 project. Or his purchase of the old Carmack-Jays on Market Street which the city finally unloaded for a loss; and which sits vacant still to this day.
And maybe his biggest fiasco, he pulled the city’s participation in joining the current law enforcement center on Airport Drive.
The City owned the property but Grimes chose to block the police from locating there and turned around and chose to sell the property to the County as reported by Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation.
Seller: MAYOR & BD. OF ALDERMAN Date: 10/06/1998 Price: $493,013
And these very few references do not even begin to tell the story in the lack of support our Frederick police officers received in getting them the home they need. The whole story is deserving to be told. Defunding or Underfunding the police is nothing new for Frederick elected officials they just got and earlier start in 1997.
Our police officers need a new home but it certainly is not at 100 East All Saints Street.
It would make a great location for a NEW CITY HALL and the current city hall could be sold to Frederick Health Hospital for $1.00 (the same amount the city paid, the county, when the courthouse relocated). FHH will need that central location to deal with the City of Frederick’s declared public health crisis!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.