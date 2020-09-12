Jeremy Arias spent a great deal of time detailing the inner workings of Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services, and now a group of county firefighters will honor his legacy Sunday at Skate Frederick.
The Frederick Fire will play the Annapolis Chiefs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in a charity hockey game to honor Arias, the Frederick News-Post’s public safety and courts reporter who on Aug. 31 died suddenly at age 34.
“He’s opened up the door to see what we do on a regular basis,” said Matthew Smith, a county firefighter and the Frederick Fire’s team coordinator. “People only see the ambulance and the fire truck, but they don’t know the other things that we do and the things that we go through — the Recruit Class 21 [training], which he saw from start to finish, the process to get to become a firefighter EMT and any kind of charity work we do.”
Both the Fire and the Chiefs are mostly comprised of firefighters from the Frederick and Annapolis areas, respectively.
Those who attend the game are being asked to donate spiral notebooks, pens — Smith noted them as essential tools for a journalist — and any other school supplies. All donations will go to area schools and charities on Arias’ behalf.
