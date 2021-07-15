A Frederick County firefighter and Frederick Police Department detective received recognition for their work in a special award ceremony in Ocean City Thursday.
The American Legion, Department of Maryland, named Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) Lt. Mike Steele firefighter of the year for 2020. The legion also awarded Frederick Police Department (FPD) Det. Dave DeWees law enforcement officer of the year for 2019. Due to COVID-19, the legion's annual conference in Ocean City recognized 2019 and 2020 award recipients, according to a Facebook post by FPD.
"Detective DeWees has distinguished himself among his peers through his hard work and dedication to every case he works," FPD wrote on its Facebook page. "Dave has a reputation for treating everybody he encounters with respect and dignity, and he routinely goes the extra mile for his victims."
DeWees serves as a detective in the investigations section, FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said. Among his accomplishments, DeWees is known for working a 21-month investigation that led to the 2019 arrest of a Frederick man convicted for knowingly transmitting sexual diseases to women.
Steele is an emergency medical services officer and has played a major role in the department's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Battalion Chief Michael Cole said. Steele helped shape new procedures and worked extra hours outside his scope, according to Cole.
"This is not only a testament to his hard work, but also his dedication to the citizens of Frederick County. Congratulations Lt. Steele," Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County Local 3666 wrote on Facebook. DFRS also tweeted its congratulations.
