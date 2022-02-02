A Virginia man charged with killing his ex-wife — whose body was found in Frederick County two years ago — accused police of aggression and inducing statements leading up to his arrest. Police challenged those claims in a hearing Wednesday.
Lemuel L. Roberts, 33, of Winchester, Virginia, faces one charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 31. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (Maryland) deputies found the Winchester woman dead with obvious signs of injury Jan. 11, 2020, around 2 a.m. at English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way in Ballenger Creek, according to previous News-Post reporting. Lemuel Roberts underwent police questioning shortly after and was later arrested. He is being held without bail.
Ahead of the jury trial planned to begin March 28, Roberts’ defense attorney Tony N. Garcia filed motions in an attempt to keep certain evidence out of the upcoming trial. The defense argued statements Roberts made to police after a traffic stop and in a subsequent interview should be suppressed.
Testimony from Roberts starkly contrasted that of police officers Wednesday.
Roberts testified he pulled into his neighborhood, heading toward home at 100 Oakmont Circle in Winchester Jan. 11, 2020, when roughly five Virginia deputies surrounded him. He claimed two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (Virginia) deputies used their vehicles to block him from going farther, then closed in on foot.
“They had their guns drawn,” Roberts said of the two deputies who blocked his vehicle.
He claimed they put their guns away after Roberts screamed that his kids were in the car with him, three children ages 6 and under, then Roberts got out of his car at the police’s direction.
Six former and current police officers who testified Wednesday presented a different version of events. None said they saw an officer point a gun at Roberts or make a promise to get him to talk.
Retired FCSO Virginia Deputy Anthony Kendra, who Roberts accused of drawing his gun, testified he did not believe he drew his service weapon and did not recall other deputies doing so.
Virginia police body camera footage displayed in court depicted the events after police stopped Roberts' vehicle, when everyone was out of their cars. The stop itself was not depicted in the footage shown in court. Roughly five FCSO Virginia deputies stood a few feet back from Roberts in a circle, asking him questions for several minutes, then Roberts was handcuffed and put in a police vehicle. Though the audio was difficult to hear at times in court due to ambient noise in the video, Roberts and the police appeared to interact calmly.
A few deputies said they noticed bandages on Roberts’ hands.
“He had Band-Aids on multiple fingers,” FCSO Virginia Deputy Kevin Speir testified. “That struck me as odd.”
Roberts alleged remarks made by FCSO Virginia Investigator Brandon Hazelwood led him to agree to talk to police. By Roberts’ account, Hazelwood told him he could be right back with his children if he came to the police station to talk, that he wasn't in trouble.
“I just wanted to do what they asked me to do and get back to my kids,” Roberts testified.
Hazelwood can be heard in the body camera footage saying the children's safety is priority, but not all of his speech was audible in the courtroom. He testified he did not make promises to or threaten Roberts.
Police read Miranda Rights to Roberts in the area of Oakmont Circle, then again at the FCSO Virginia police station in an interview room, camera footage showed. Roberts can be heard asking whether he’s in trouble, what his charges are and whether he needs an attorney.
Hazelwood in the videos said Roberts was not being charged. On the witness stand Wednesday, Hazelwood affirmed his agency didn’t have charges against Roberts at the time. However, Hazelwood testified the local drug task force called him near the end of his interview with Roberts to say it would be charging Roberts for unrelated drug offenses in Virginia.
Deputy State's Attorney Kirsten Brown argued evidence shows Roberts spoke to police "knowingly and voluntarily," without threat or inducement. Though Roberts did not confess to murder in talking with police, she said he made statements that are important to the state's case.
Garcia, meanwhile, characterized Roberts' statements as induced and said police acted with aggression. He also sought to exclude evidence of Roberts' past abduction convictions from the trial.
Judge Julie Stevenson Solt said she'd announce her decision on the motions Thursday at 11 a.m.
Outside the courtroom, Garcia said his client is fighting for his life.
"We understand the facts are pretty ugly," Garcia said. "My client is a fighter ... we appreciate we get a chance to make that fight."
