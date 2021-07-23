Another court date for a Frederick man accused of sexually abusing a child is slated for August after the suspect missed a Friday hearing while reportedly in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Celestine Lopez Aguilar, 36, is charged with 10 counts related to sex abuse of a minor, online court records show. A defense attorney had not been entered into court records as of Friday for his initial appearance in Circuit Court. A representative of the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office in court said Lopez Aguilar was in ICE custody. He was released from Frederick County on $50,000 bail April 28.
Years after the alleged abuse occurred, a woman disclosed her experiences to a relative Dec. 31, 2020, charging documents show. The abuse, which happened inside a residence, started when the victim was approximately 7 years old in 2009 and continued as recently as 2018, police allege.
Lopez Aguilar was known to the victim.
The next status conference is set for Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.