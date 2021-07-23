Frederick Courthouse
Buy Now

The Frederick County Courthouse on West Patrick Street as seen from the roof of the Patrick Center.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Another court date for a Frederick man accused of sexually abusing a child is slated for August after the suspect missed a Friday hearing while reportedly in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Celestine Lopez Aguilar, 36, is charged with 10 counts related to sex abuse of a minor, online court records show. A defense attorney had not been entered into court records as of Friday for his initial appearance in Circuit Court. A representative of the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office in court said Lopez Aguilar was in ICE custody. He was released from Frederick County on $50,000 bail April 28.

Years after the alleged abuse occurred, a woman disclosed her experiences to a relative Dec. 31, 2020, charging documents show. The abuse, which happened inside a residence, started when the victim was approximately 7 years old in 2009 and continued as recently as 2018, police allege.

Lopez Aguilar was known to the victim.

The next status conference is set for Aug. 6.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!