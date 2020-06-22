homicide map

David Frederick Miner IV told police he was high on LSD, a powerful hallucinogen, when he stabbed his mother, 45-year-old Samantha Annette Miner, in the neck with a kitchen knife inside their home in the 100 block of Deerfield Place at approximately 6:53 p.m. Sunday, according to court charging documents.

 Courtesy image

A 19-year-old accused of killing his mother with a knife in late April was among three men indicted by a county grand jury last week, according to a press release from the county prosecutor's office. 

David Frederick Miner IV, of the 100 block of Deerfield Place, has remained in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without the possibility of bail since his arrest April 19 on charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and a single count of resisting or interfering with arrest, according to court records and previous stories published in The Frederick News-Post.

19-year-old Frederick man accused of stabbing mom to death

Miner was indicted on each of those charges, meaning the grand jury found there was sufficient cause for his case to be forwarded to Frederick County Circuit Court.

Miner himself admitted to stabbing his mother, 45-year-old Samantha Annette Miner, in the neck with a kitchen knife when she reportedly tried to stop him from using the knife to attack the family dog, according to charging documents previously reported on by the News-Post. Miner also told police he had used LSD, a potent hallucinogen, prior to the stabbing, according to previous stories. 

In addition to Miner, indictments for two other men were handed down by the grand jury:

  • Gary E. Davis, 47, of Monrovia, was indicted on six counts related to the promotion or distribution of child pornography.

  • William Bud Fogle, 36, of Thurmont, of indicted on 10 counts of the promotion or distribution of child pornography and 10 counts for the possession of child pornography. 

An indictment by a grand jury is not a finding of guilt. All individuals named remain innocent until proven guilty.

Follow Jeremy Arias on Twitter: @Jarias_Prime

Tags

Jeremy Arias is the Frederick city and government reporter for The Frederick News-Post.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!