A 19-year-old accused of killing his mother with a knife in late April was among three men indicted by a county grand jury last week, according to a press release from the county prosecutor's office.
David Frederick Miner IV, of the 100 block of Deerfield Place, has remained in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without the possibility of bail since his arrest April 19 on charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and a single count of resisting or interfering with arrest, according to court records and previous stories published in The Frederick News-Post.
Miner was indicted on each of those charges, meaning the grand jury found there was sufficient cause for his case to be forwarded to Frederick County Circuit Court.
Miner himself admitted to stabbing his mother, 45-year-old Samantha Annette Miner, in the neck with a kitchen knife when she reportedly tried to stop him from using the knife to attack the family dog, according to charging documents previously reported on by the News-Post. Miner also told police he had used LSD, a potent hallucinogen, prior to the stabbing, according to previous stories.
In addition to Miner, indictments for two other men were handed down by the grand jury:
Gary E. Davis, 47, of Monrovia, was indicted on six counts related to the promotion or distribution of child pornography.
William Bud Fogle, 36, of Thurmont, of indicted on 10 counts of the promotion or distribution of child pornography and 10 counts for the possession of child pornography.
An indictment by a grand jury is not a finding of guilt. All individuals named remain innocent until proven guilty.
