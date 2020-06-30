A Frederick man assaulted a female acquaintance and robbed her of her cell phone during a domestic dispute late Thursday, according to charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court.
The first calls came in shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday with witnesses describing what sounded like a domestic assault involving a man and a woman, according to the documents. A short time later, at 11:30 p.m., a woman called 911 to report being the victim of an assault and robbery at the hands of a male acquaintance in the same area.
According to the woman, the man, Tyrone J. Spriggs, ran her off the road, threatened to kill her and stole her phone, according to documents. City police met with the woman in a parking lot at 1830 Rosemont Ave. and learned that the incident had started in the 1000 block of West Patrick Street at about 10:45 p.m.
At that time, Spriggs began following the woman as she left the Orioles Nest and, when she stopped at a red light at Baughmans Lane and West Patrick Street, he exited his vehicle and approached her window, ripping off her car's door handle and punching the glass of her window in an attempt to get to her, the documents state.
The woman fled onto U.S. 15 with Spriggs in pursuit, calling her and threatening her multiple times. Afraid to return home, the woman exited U.S. 15 north and pulled over at Fairview Avenue and West 12th Street, where Spriggs quickly caught up with her and blocked her car from leaving, according to the documents.
Spriggs again tried to open the car door when the woman rolled her window down to speak with him, but he grabbed the woman's hair and briefly strangled her when he found he was unable to open the door, the documents state. Spriggs then grabbed the woman's phone and left, leaving her to drive to the Pizza Hut to call 911.
Using information from the woman's cell phone account, police managed to track the woman's phone to West South Street near Market Street, where Spriggs was pulled over and arrested at 12:52 a.m. Friday, the documents state. A written statement was taken from a female passenger of Spriggs' vehicle that corroborated much of what the alleged victim reported, as well.
Spriggs, 46, was charged with one count each of robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, the malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and theft between $100 and $1,500, according to online court records. He was denied bail during an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner Friday, a decision that was upheld in a formal bail review in Frederick County District Court later that day.
