A Frederick man was denied bail Wednesday after his arrest for assault and robbery charges dating back to May 17, according to charging documents filed in county district court.
Christopher L. Thomas Weissend, 26, was identified as the suspect in the May 17 crime in which a man was beaten and robbed of $700 in cash while visiting some friends of his at a homeless encampment in a wooded area along the first block of Waverley Drive, the documents state. Though Weissend denied the robbery at his bail hearing Wednesday, police accounts indicate he was positively identified by the alleged victim in a photo array and detectives further identified Weissend as a resident of the homeless camp where the assault took place, according to the documents.
The assault took place while the alleged victim was sitting and drinking with a friend of his at the encampment at about 6 p.m. May 17, the documents state. Weissend, who the alleged victim was familiar with but did not know by name, approached the two men and began to beat the alleged victim with his fists, leaving him with one eye swollen shut and a laceration to his left forehead so deep that officers later described the man’s skull being visible.
Immediately after the assault, Weissend took $700 in cash from the injured man and left the area, leaving the injured man to get a ride back to his home on Lander Road where he called 911 to report the robbery and receive treatment for his injuries, the documents state.
While recovering at the Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown, the injured man provided a description of Weissend detailed enough for several officers familiar with the residents of the homeless encampment to identify Weissend as the likely culprit and include him in a suspect photo array, according to the documents.
Weissend was taken into custody without incident Tuesday and appeared via video conference call before Judge Dino E. Flores Jr. in Frederick County District Court for a bail review hearing. Weissend appeared to have a large bruise around his eye, but the injury was not suffered during his arrest or otherwise inflicted by police, according to Lt. Kirk Henneberry, a Frederick Police Department commander.
Weissend began to protest when Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Clinton began reading the allegations filed against him, exclaiming at one point, “No I didn’t!” when Clinton read the part of the charging documents.
Mary Riley, the district public defender, also reiterated Weissend’s claims that he was innocent, telling Flores that Weissend maintains that there is a video of the confrontation between him and the injured man that Weissend believes will show a fight occurred, but not a robbery.
“I know there’s an allegation of a robbery [but] Mr. Weissend denies that completely,” Riley told the judge, asking Flores to consider releasing Weissend on bond.
Flores indicated that he is familiar with Weissend from prior criminal charges and, while he did not believe Weissend was a flight risk to not appear for future court dates, the judge did express his concern that the new charges were a step up in violence from what Weissend has been accused of, previously.
“He generally shows up for court, but these charges are very serious ... [and] at this point Mr. Weissend doesn’t have any stability in his life,” Flores said before ordering Weissend to remain without bail in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
