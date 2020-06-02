A Frederick man who was found passed out with a loaded handgun Monday morning was denied bail Tuesday afternoon in Frederick County District Court, according to court records.
City police were called to the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1399 West Seventh St. at about 1:25 a.m. Monday when a restaurant employee went to check on the occupant of a car sitting idle in the parking lot and saw a man passed out with a handgun in his lap, according to charging documents. While the man, later identified as Jamyron Hakeem Maiben, 24, was breathing, he remained unresponsive as officers removed the handgun from the car, took his identification from him and attempted to rouse him, the documents state.
As the officers were monitoring Maiben and waiting for emergency medical personnel to arrive, one of the officers noticed Maiben showed signs that he had been using drugs, specifically an opioid, and they gave him a dose of Narcan, an overdose reversal medication, according to the documents.
Maiben, of the 2600 block of Mosby Court, was alert and talking — though initially dazed and unaware of his surroundings — by the time emergency medical personnel arrived. Maiben told the officers he was being set up by gang members for trying to get out of the gang, but a review of McDonald’s security footage showed Maiben was alone in the vehicle when it arrived and remained that way until the employee found him, the documents state.
Maiben also denied using any drugs, but he was taken to Frederick Health Hospital to be cleared.
The gun seized from the vehicle, a black semi-automatic handgun without a readily identifiable serial number, was loaded with a magazine holding more than a dozen 9 mm bullets, the documents state. Maiben was also determined to be prohibited from possessing a firearm due to two previous felony convictions on his record.
Maiben was released from the hospital at 5:49 a.m. Monday and formally charged with one count each of having a loaded handgun on his person, having a handgun on his person, having a handgun in a vehicle, the illegal possession of a regulated firearm, the possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and the illegal possession of ammunition, according to an online search of court records Tuesday.
A District Court judge upheld a District Court commissioner’s ruling when Maiben appeared for a bail review hearing late Tuesday morning and ordered Maiben to remain in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail pending future court hearings, the records state.
(5) comments
Most of those handgun charges would be laughed out of court in the majority of US states. And rightfully so.
It should be enough that he was a felon in possession of a loaded handgun. That's a crime practically everywhere and it actually make sense. I certainly don't want looting here in Frederick but, if it happens, an awful lot of people are going to see the light when it comes to Maryland's draconian gun laws.
Gun control laws still not working. Imagine that.
Yes. Maga thugs with swasticas, nooses and guns abound and not one is arrested.
Your evidence from your outrageous statement?
It's not his fault. This is exactly the type of mindless mantra that the media programs people to repeat. In fairness, you see it from right-wingers too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.