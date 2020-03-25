A Frederick man who police say tried to rob three men at knifepoint early Wednesday was denied bail at an appearance before a District Court judge later in the day.
Hedbby Abddy Ramirez-Maldonado, 18, was taken into custody at about 12:25 a.m. Wednesday when a Frederick police officer responding to an armed robbery call in the 1400 block of Key Parkway saw Ramirez-Maldonado run from the scene of the attempted robbery across the street in front of the officer’s cruiser, according to court documents. The officer jumped out of his car and ordered Ramirez-Maldonado to stop multiple times while chasing him toward the Hunters Glen Apartments, according to the documents.
The officer tackled Ramirez-Maldonado in front of one of the apartment buildings and handcuffed him without further struggle, and one of the three men who reported the robbery identified Ramirez-Maldonado as the culprit at the scene, the documents state.
According to the alleged victims, Ramirez-Maldonado was one of three men who walked up to the car they were sitting in and motioned for the man in the front passenger’s seat to roll down the window. Ramirez-Maldonado asked the men if they had any money or gas, and when they said no, he displayed what appeared to be a knife and opened the passenger’s door, the documents state.
Ramirez-Maldonado reached into the front passenger’s pants pocket, but the driver sped off before Ramirez-Maldonado could take anything, according to the documents.
Ramirez-Maldonado, who has a listed address in the 300 block of West Thornhill Place, was charged with armed robbery, robbery and second-degree assault.
In a bail review hearing before Judge Dino E. Flores Jr. late Wednesday morning, Assistant Public Defender Catherine Keller asked the judge to consider setting in Ramirez-Maldonado’s bail at $5,000, of which Ramirez-Maldonado would be required to post only $250 to secure his release. Keller argued that the officer’s report clearly states that he never lost sight of Ramirez-Maldonado during the brief chase and that no weapons or contraband were found when police searched him after his arrest.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Gomulka, however, urged Flores to deny Ramirez-Maldonado bail, saying the charges involved the threat of violence.
Flores agreed with Gomulka’s reasoning and denied Ramirez-Maldonado bail, citing specifically the description of the robber given by the alleged victims matching how Ramirez-Maldonado was dressed when he was arrested, as well as what Flores called the “extremely dangerous” charges involved.
Per the judge’s decision, Ramirez-Maldonado will remain in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center ahead of his next scheduled court appearance, a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 6.
