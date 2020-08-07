A Frederick man charged with arson and violating a protective order was among eight individuals indicted by a Frederick County grand jury, according to a press release Friday.
William Joshua Yoro, 42, of Frederick, was arrested July 15 after county sheriff’s deputies said he lit a car on fire in the Spring Ridge neighborhood directly in front of the home of a woman who Yoro had been repeatedly calling and harassing, according to a previous story.
Yoro was ultimately charged in two separate cases, one for arson, malicious burning, reckless endangerment and the violation of a protective order, while the second case included charges for stalking and harassment, court records indicate.
Yoro was only indicted in the first case as of Friday, with the grand jury agreeing that the facts of the case were sufficient to proceed in charging him with two counts of second-degree arson and one count each of reckless endangerment and the violation of a protective order.
In addition to Yoro, the grand jury also handed down indictments for the following individuals:
- Daniel Covey, 49, of Frederick, for second-degree burglary, theft between $100 and $1,500, the malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and the possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Juan Pablo Samayoa-DelCid, 39, of Frederick, for four counts of second-degree rape and three counts of the sexual abuse of a minor.
- Sean Michael Willette, 26, of Thurmont, two counts each of second-degree assault and second-degree child abuse.
- Matthew D. Short, 39, of Frederick, for first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and theft less than $100.
- Brandon Edward Feltner, 29, of Boyce, Virginia, for the distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a fentanyl/heroin mix, heroin possession, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute heroin and the possession of methamphetamine.
- Cassadi Anne Andrews, 29, of Cumberland, for the possession of a large amount of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and the possession of cocaine.
- Nicholas David Anderson, 33, of Frederick, for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, possession of a rifle/shotgun, possession of a rifle/shotgun with disqualifying criminal convictions and the use of a firearm in a felony violent crime with a prior felony conviction.
Indictments are not a proof of guilt. All of the individuals named above remain innocent until proven guilty.
