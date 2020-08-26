Edy Daniel Marroquin-Soma

Police charged a Frederick man with assault after a 78-year-old man was found unconscious Wednesday morning.

Frederick officers responded to the 500 block of Logan Street around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday where they found the unconscious man and determined he had sustained serious injuries from an attack, according to a news release.

Edy Daniel Marroquin-Soma, 21, was later charged with first- and second-degree assault after an investigation by Frederick Police. He is being held at Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail, the release stated.

Marroquin-Soma and the 78-year-old victim live on the same block, according to the release. The victim was in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday evening, according to the release. After first responders provided aid at the scene, he was transported by helicopter to a trauma center. 

Anybody with more information about this incident is asked to call Det. Sean McKinney at 240-578-5683, or they can leave an anonymous tip at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

Steve Bohnel is the county government reporter for the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at sbohnel@newspost.com. He graduated from Temple University, with a journalism degree in May 2017, and is a die-hard Everton F.C. fan.

KellyAlzan
I’d kill him (the suspect)

bosco
Is there a vacant seat on the ICE bus headed south?

