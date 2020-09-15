A 24-year-old Frederick man was arrested and charged with assault and a sex offense among other charges after he entered an occupied minivan stopped at a traffic signal, and eventually stole and drove off in the car after the victim was able to exit, according to the Frederick Police Department.
At 7:54 p.m. on Monday, Frederick Police Department officers responded to a disturbance at 1001 West Patrick St. Dispatchers gathered information from several callers who reported that Kory Alexander Muse entered the minivan through the passenger door and put the victim in a headlock, according to a press release from Frederick Police.
The victim drove a short distance while attempting to break free from the suspect, according to the release. The victim said the suspect exposed his genitals and attempted to force her head toward his lap, Frederick Police said in a press release. She stopped in the lot at 1001 West Patrick St. and was able to exit the vehicle. The victim and witnesses provided a description that eventually led them to Muse, the release said.
Additional witnesses told officers they saw Muse drive the minivan west on West Patrick Street, the release said. It made an abrupt left turn though the median, traveled across the eastbound lanes, and crashed into the wooded area on the south side of the 1000 block. Officers located the stolen minivan unoccupied and began checking the area for the suspect, the release said.
Frederick Police later received additional calls about another disturbance in the first block of Hillcrest Drive, the release said. Callers said a man matching Muse’s description was chasing two women in that area, the release said. Officers located and detained Muse. A witness positively identified Muse as the same person who had stolen the minivan, and officers placed him under arrest.
Muse is charged with the following crimes:
- Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking;
- 2nd Degree Assault;
- False Imprisonment;
- Attempted Sex Offense – 4th Degree;
- Indecent Exposure.
He is currently held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
(1) comment
Good work FCPD!
