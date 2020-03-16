Thurmont police charged a man with attempted murder after they said he attacked another man with a machete during an altercation late Friday.
Robin Ray Spahr, 62, of the 7600 block of Willow Road in Frederick, was taken into custody at a motel room at that address early Saturday after police responded to an address in the 200 block of North Church Street in Thurmont to find a man suffering from several deep cuts to his hands, arms, head, neck and back, according to court charging documents.
The injured man was rushed to Meritus Medical Center, where he provided police with information that led them to Spahr and another possible witness to the assault.
Spahr told officers that he was defending himself after the injured man came at him with a shovel. Spahr had only two small cuts on his right hand and a minor cut on his left. A machete believed to have been used in the assault was found in Spahr’s truck, the documents state.
The injured person, a 58-year-old Thurmont man, suffered a cut in his skull along with other wounds consistent with having been attacked with a machete, the documents state. He was treated at the medical center and released over the weekend, according to a Thurmont police press release issued Monday.
Spahr was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, according to court records. He was denied bail at an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner.
At a bail review hearing for Spahr held Monday afternoon in Frederick County District Court, Assistant Public Defender Christina Moehrle argued that her client’s actions were in self-defense, pointing out that Spahr told police that the other man had attacked him with a shovel.
“It is our position that the defendant was in a defensive position,” Moehrle told Judge Dino E. Flores at the hearing.
Flores eventually sided with Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Clinton, who had urged the judge to deny Spahr the opportunity to post bail, citing a threat to public safety.
In explaining his decision, Flores said that the violent offenses, as well as the differences in the injuries suffered by Spahr and the other man, seemed to undercut Spahr’s contention that he was defending himself.
