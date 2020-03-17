Frederick police arrested a man Monday in connection with a nonfatal shooting officers responded to in January, according to a department press release.
Carlos Antonio Sanchez, 30, of the first block of South Pendleton Court in Frederick, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as reckless endangerment for his alleged role in a shooting that took place at his address in the early morning hours of Jan. 19, according to the documents. Detectives learned of the shooting at 2 a.m. that day when they were called to the Frederick Health Hospital to meet with several people who had arrived with a woman receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to her head.
The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of her head just above her eyebrow and, due to her serious condition, was not able to talk with investigators, but police did speak to several members of the household, including Sanchez, according to charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court.
While Sanchez told police he had come home to find the woman had been already shot, other accounts from different members of the household seemed to contradict his account. Sanchez was also wearing night clothes, indicating he had had time to change clothes, the documents state.
The injured woman was eventually transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and, after she had begun to recover, told police that she had found a gun in Sanchez's belongings sometime before the shooting and had confronted him about it, but did not recall how she was shot. The woman said Sanchez came home and woke her up, but she was unable to recall additional details, according to the documents.
The home on Pendleton Court was secured and a search warrant was undertaken to gain additional evidence, including a handgun found in a trash can in one of the bedrooms. Based on the evidence, detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Sanchez, the release states.
Sanchez was arrested Monday, the same day the warrant was issued, and remained in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center as of Tuesday, according to online court records.
During a bail review hearing before Frederick County District Court Judge Dino E. Flores Jr. on Tuesday, Sanchez's defense attorney, Jonathan Bloom, asked the judge to consider allowing Sanchez to post bail to secure his release. Bloom argued that Sanchez's strong ties to the community and his many family members in the area would be sufficient to ensure he did not pose a flight risk.
Assistant State's Attorney Rebecca Clinton offered a different perspective, telling Flores that Sanchez had already had a detainer from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed on him and calling Flores' attention to what she called the serious and violent nature of the crime Sanchez was accused.
"[The injured woman] was only very recently released last week from a medical facility receiving treatment for the gunshot wound to her head," Clinton said, saying the woman was afraid of Sanchez and had recently been granted a protective order against him.
While Bloom argued that the ICE detainer was filed with the intention of keeping Sanchez in the community, saying it would likely serve as a further insurance against his client attempting to flee, Flores indicated he was in agreement with Clinton.
"I find that Mr. Sanchez is a danger to the community and especially the victim in this case," Flores said, ordering Sanchez remain in the detention center without bail pending a preliminary hearing that will be scheduled within the next 30 days.
