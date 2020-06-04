A Frederick man was charged with stalking and harassing a female acquaintance, even sending intimate photos of her to other acquaintances, according to court records.
Francisco Javier Armenta, 40, of the 5800 block of Oleander Place, showed up at her home uninvited at 1 a.m. May 16 and, during an argument with her, threatened to send sensitive photos of her to other people if she did not agree to resume a relationship she had ended with him a short time before, according to charging documents.
Later that morning Armenta followed the woman to work and confronted her again outside her place of employment, grabbing her and trying to kiss her while several coworkers saw the woman reject him and free herself from his grip, the documents state.
The woman obtained a protective order against Armenta later in the day May 16 but the harassment did not stop. Several days later, on May 21, the woman learned that Armenta sent several photos of her to another man who in turn reached out to warn the woman, the documents state.
Armenta continued texting the woman in defiance of the protective order, eventually threatening to harm himself if she did not get back together with him, according to the documents. The woman filed charges against Armenta on May 24 for violating the protective order and Armenta was eventually located by police and transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Finally, on Sunday, the woman called police to report having found flowers and a note from Armenta left inside her car the day before, the documents state.
In addition to violating the initial protective order, Armenta was charged with harassment, harassment by an electronic communication device, second-degree assault, a misdemeanor theft offense for briefly taking the woman's phone, stalking and the distribution of intimate or sexual images, according to online court records.
Armenta was taken into custody Wednesday and was denied bail Thursday during an appearance before a district court judge, the records indicate.
