A Frederick man was charged with carjacking, robbery and assault after being linked to a violent crime spree in Dorchester County late last week, according to state police.
The first crime occurred shortly before 1 p.m. May 14 when Cambridge police officers were sent to a reported armed robbery at a city liquor store, according to a state police press release. Shortly after the first officers arrived at the store, a lookout was sent to city police for a white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt who fled the area in a blue car. Just down the road, two city officers in an unmarked vehicle saw a vehicle driven by a person matching the description leaving a gas station, but the vehicle was able to flee after making a U-turn in the parking lot and striking the undercover police vehicle, the release states.
One of the officers managed to fire a gunshot at the fleeing vehicle, but the suspect was not hit and the vehicle disappeared, according to the release. Police later learned that, before leaving the gas station, the suspect had robbed a female clerk inside the station of an undisclosed amount of cash.
After notifying state police and pursuing the suspect, Cambridge police found the original blue suspect vehicle abandoned on the side of the road. Officers also learned that the suspect had flagged down a passing motorist and, after agreeing to let the driver get his child out of the car first, continued fleeing in that man's vehicle, the release states.
Allen Michael Hooks, 29, of the 1100 block of Keswick Place in Frederick, was eventually taken into custody when police caught up with the carjacked vehicle and a brief foot pursuit with Hooks ensued, according to the release. In the meantime, the original vehicle that was abandoned prior to the carjacking was also discovered to have been reported stolen from Frederick County the day before.
Hooks was charged with one count each of robbery and second-degree assault by Cambridge police for the initial robbery of the liquor store, according to online court records. State police also filed for several additional charges related to the following crimes, including an additional count of robbery, one count of carjacking, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault, online court records indicate. Hooks remained in the Dorchester County Detention Center without bail as of Wednesday.
Hooks was working to complete drug court in Frederick County at the time of his arrest after pleading guilty in September to multiple offenses dating back to a string of robbery and motor vehicle theft cases committed in Frederick County in March of 2019, according to court records. It was not immediately clear Wednesday how those cases could be impacted in light of last week's arrest.
Another blessed choir boy on his way to the big house. What a PhD candidate. [ninja]
One of the documented, upstanding resident of fredco?
