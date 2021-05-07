A Frederick man has been convicted of second-degree rape, second-degree assault and possession of phencyclidine (PCP) following a drugging and rape two years ago, according to a press release from the State's Attorney's Office.
A Frederick County Circuit Court jury on Thursday found Christopher D. Alexander, 39, guilty on the charges. Alexander, who faces up to 21 years in prison, is due to be sentenced July 29.
According to the release, Alexander and the victim were casual acquaintances when, on April 22, 2019, the victim went to Alexander's house for an appointment.
Alexander reportedly offered the victim drinks, after which she blacked out and woke up to Alexander raping her. The victim pushed Alexander off her, ran out of the residence and went to a friend's house, where she called authorities, the release stated.
Blood and urine samples taken at Frederick Health Hospital tested positive for alcohol, PCP and a prescription antihistamine, according to Smith's office. An ensuing search of the defendant’s residence revealed a vial with a large quantity of phencyclidine (PCP).
“This young woman showed tremendous courage taking the stand to share her account of that terrible and traumatic night,” State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, this kind of trauma often lasts for years. Hopefully, this guilty verdict and a lengthy sentence will help in the healing process.”
The state was represented by Family Violence Unit Chief Assistant State’s Attorney Tammy Leache.
