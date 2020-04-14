A Frederick man was denied bail Tuesday after city police said they found drugs on him while responding to a break-in at a house late Monday, according to court records.
Dearil Green III, 43, of the 400 block of Center Street in Frederick, allegedly forced his way into a home in the 100 block of Stonegate Drive at 10:05 p.m. Monday while he was looking for an acquaintance he believed was inside, according to charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court.
Green emerged from the home when officers arrived a short time later and, when he was ordered to show police his hands and get on the ground, officers said they watched him reach into his pocket and discard a partially empty vial of PCP, an illegal hallucinogenic drug, onto the ground, the documents state.
A further search of Green after he was placed in handcuffs revealed a plastic baggie in his right front pants pocket with a suspected rock of crack cocaine in it, the documents state.
Because officers believed Green may have been under the influence of PCP at the time of his arrest, he was taken to the Frederick Health Hospital to be medically cleared before being transported to central booking, according to the documents. After being cleared, Green resisted attempts to put him back into a police cruiser and managed to free himself from officers, taking off on foot, the documents state.
Green was caught after a brief foot chase and charged with two counts of drug possession other than marijuana and one count each of third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, possession with the intent to distribute PCP, possession with the intent to distribute PCP within 1,000 feet of school property and second-degree escape.
Green was denied bail in a subsequent hearing before Frederick County District Court Judge Earl Bartgis Jr. on Tuesday afternoon and remained in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center awaiting future court appearance, according to court records.
(1) comment
Sounds eventful! Gonna have to try that sometime!
