A Frederick man was denied bail Thursday after he was charged earlier this week with sexually abusing a minor, according to county District Court records.
Alvaro Cash-Cash, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday after city police learned that he had been having sex with a 17-year-old girl for several months, according to the documents. Police learned about the alleged offense after the girl, who was detained at the border with Mexico in August, was reported missing by a company that contracts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to conduct post-release follow-ups for children who were detained at the border, according to the documents. The girl had been placed with a relative in Maryland, but the company lost contact with her.
Through the course of their investigation, Frederick police discovered that Cash-Cash and the girl were sharing a bedroom in a house in Frederick and both later admitted that they had been having sex with each other, the documents state.
Cash-Cash remained in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center after a hearing in which Judge Eric Schaffer refused him bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.