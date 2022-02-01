A Frederick man died and another was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash on Md. 144 Tuesday morning.
Frederick Barrack troopers responded at about 7:40 a.m. to the 8500 block of Old National Pike in Frederick for a report of a crash, according to a Maryland State Police news release. First responders found William Harold Westmoreland, 19, trapped in his car and freed him. He was declared deceased at the scene.
Preliminary investigation reportedly found Westmoreland was eastbound on Old National Pike as his 2019 Nissan Sentra passed multiple vehicles on the right shoulder of the road.
"The Nissan then crashed into a snowbank and was forced across the double yellow line into the westbound lanes, crashing head-on into a 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck," the release reads.
The driver of the Ford, a 53-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment of his injuries.
Old National Pike was shut down for about two-and-a-half hours as a result of the crash, police said. A detour was set up at Linganore Road and the park and ride during the closure.
The crash remains under investigation.
What could possibly have been so important for this guy to drive so recklessly, endangering his life and others? Wishing for a speedy recovery for the man he crashed into.
Sad at the loss of such a young man, but glad he did not kill anyone else with his recklessness.
Please do not assume recklessness until a determination is made. There may have been a medical issue.
It is a good point and I thought to edit this after I posted it with some words to that effect (so far it is just a preliminary investigation). That would be odd behavior for someone with a medical issue, however.
If driving eastbound at that location according to the story, wasn't he driving away from the hospital?
Maybe he got an emergency call from home and he was on his way there to answer it. One never knows until an investigation has been completed.
Probability is high that wreckfullness caused it all
"wreckfullness?" Is that the latest Plumbumism, or did your smart phone outsmart you again?
Yeah, shiftless, good thing he didn't take anyone with him while he was cleansing the gene pool a little bit. Sounds harsh, but geeze, passing cars on the right shoulder? How'd that work out?
No matter the situation and what the young man was doing. At some point we all have made mistakes or a bad choice. Unfortunately his ultimately ended his life. So please have respect for my #1 Football player and just give condolences to the family. Thank you..
