A Frederick man who was pulled over with 21 kilograms of cocaine and 1.5 kilograms of heroin was charged federally earlier this month with multiple drug distribution offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.
Lamonte Montae Young Sr., 41, of Frederick, was stopped as part of an ongoing investigation by a joint task force of Frederick County-area narcotics investigators on Feb. 25 as Young was headed back to Maryland from a suspected drug transaction in Virginia, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office issued Monday.
While the initial traffic stop was for illegally tinted windows, police quickly secured the right to search the vehicle when a K-9 unit arrived and alerted to the presence of narcotics, the release states.
A pair of large boxes was found in a search of the trunk, one of which contained the cocaine and the other holding the heroin, the release states. Based off of the drug seizures, search warrants were obtained for four houses Young was known to be associated with and police were able to seize another 344 grams of heroin, three handguns — one of which was stolen — and $270,000 in cash, according to the release.
Young was charged with multiple counts of drug possession with the intent to distribute, the illegal possession of a firearm and the possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, among other offenses.
A criminal information was filed in Young’s case on June 12. He first appeared in court on Friday for an arraignment hearing where he was ordered to remain in custody pending future court dates, according to Monday’s release.
