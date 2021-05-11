A Frederick man will serve 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault stemming from a baseball bat attack on his parents in 2019.
Salvador Antonio Javitt, 21, beat his parents with a metal bat after an argument in the 6700 block of Overton Circle on Oct. 16, 2019, according to police. His parents — who survived life-threatening injuries — asked for leniency in the sentencing, according to a prepared statement from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.
Javitt pleaded guilty April 9 to attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Judge William R. Nicklas Jr. on Tuesday sentenced Javitt to 30 years with all but six years suspended for the attempted murder charge and 20 years with all but five years suspended for the assault charge, the state's attorney's office said. The sentences will run consecutively, totaling 11 years. The court recommended Javitt serve his time at the Patuxent Institution, a treatment-oriented maximum security facility in Jessup. Whether he will actually spend his sentence there is to be determined.
Javitt received credit for time served at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center since Oct. 17, 2019. Upon release, he must complete five years of supervised probation.
Despite the attack, Javitt's family has stood behind him. In an interview with the News-Post published in February 2020, parents Osiris Javitt-Romano and Gloriana Javitt and their daughter Nicole recalled better memories of their son, like his passion for baseball. He played for the Montgomery College team.
“We’ve always been a family of four, not three, and we’re with him as a family, together," Javitt-Romano previously said.
According to charging documents in the case, Nicole Javitt, 18 at the time, called 911 when she found her parents unconscious and the apartment covered in blood. They were put in medically-induced comas, according to previous reporting.
Salvador Javitt reportedly told detectives he was under pressure from his parents to earn money for the family and to get good grades while playing baseball in order to make it to the professional level.
The state's attorney's office argued in favor of a strong sentence, considering the "serious and violent nature" of the attack, the office's statement reads. The state recommended 18 years of incarceration and suggested part of the sentence be served at Patuxent.
“It’s always difficult when you feel differently about punishment than the victims," State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in a news release. "In the end, I think the judge balanced his position against ours and came to this sentence.”
The defense requested a sentence of five years on each count.
"The defense, and Mr. Javitt especially, appreciated that Judge Nicklas took into account the needs and desires of Mr. Javitt and his family and imposed a sentence that was both fair and thoughtful," Assistant Public Defenders Alex Hutt and Matthew J. Frawley wrote in an emailed statement.
I just can not imagine ever having trust in an adult son who tried to murder his father & me.
