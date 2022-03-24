The victim of a fatal crash that ended in a fire Saturday was identified as a 31-year-old Frederick man, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday.
Michael Thomas Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, which occurred in the 9600 block of Gas House Pike outside Frederick.
Smith's vehicle, a 2014 Chrysler 200, was traveling north at a "high rate of speed" before it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and caught fire, according to FCSO. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:45 a.m.
Family identified Smith through his tattoos, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Gas House Pike is not the windy narrow road you want to be speeding on.
