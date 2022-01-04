Police are searching for a vehicle that reportedly struck a Frederick man and left him injured lying on the road early Tuesday.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded at about 5:10 a.m. to Gas House Pike near Linganore Road, the agency said in a Facebook post. Police say a 28-year-old man was found by a passerby lying on the side of the road after an unknown vehicle struck him. Maryland State Police helicopter flew the man to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injury, according to the sheriff's office.
FCSO is trying to identify the vehicle and driver. The vehicle will have front passenger side damage and is missing a passenger side mirror. There is no information about the driver's description.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact FCSO Traffic Unit Deputy Reggio at 301-600-7120.
