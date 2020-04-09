A Frederick man was denied bail on Thursday after county sheriff’s deputies said he beat and strangled a woman during a domestic assault late Wednesday.
Austin Koczent Scott, 26, of the 6300 block of Shawn Court, called 911 at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday to report that he had just been stabbed, but when deputies arrived a short time later they could only observe “minor injuries,” according to charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court. When deputies entered the house, however, a woman fell down a stairwell into the living room with severe injuries consistent with having been beaten and marks on her neck indicating she was strangled for some period of time, the documents state.
Emergency medical personnel rushed the injured woman to the Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown for treatment.
Scott later admitted during an interview that he had briefly strangled the injured woman, but said it was in self defense and that the woman had tried to gouge out his eyes during a scuffle, the documents state. Based on the severity of the woman’s injuries and the lack of evidence to support Scott’s claim that he had been stabbed, Scott was charged with one count each of first- and second-degree assault, court records indicate.
Scott was ordered held without bail, according to court records.
(2) comments
But if you look under his eyes he does have bruising? While I do want to give credit to the woman because no man should ever put his hands on a woman, and as a woman who has experienced horrible domestic violence I don't ever wish this on anyone - I also don't want anyone to ever experience misjustice so I just ask about the bruising under his eyes which lines up with his reasoning for calling 911 and then her suddenly falling down the stairs once the police arrived?
Or, she's defending herself?
