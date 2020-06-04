A county jail inmate remained on the loose Thursday after absconding from a recovery program he was completing in the community last week, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man, 55-year-old Kevin Thomas Doyal, began treatment with the Solid Ground Recovery program on May 11 at the program’s recovery house on Delaware Road, according to Taylor Clarke, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Under the conditions of his treatment, Doyal was to report back to the recovery house no later than 7 p.m. each day and, upon completing the program, he was to return to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where he had been being held prior to his acceptance in the recovery program, according to Clarke and charging documents filed in District Court.
Doyal did not make curfew May 28 and, three hours after his curfew had passed, the facility manager at Solid Ground Recovery reported Doyal’s absence to the detention center, the documents state.
“It is our understanding that Mr. Doyal had in infraction which caused his specific curfew to be 7 p.m. instead of the standard 10 p.m. curfew at the treatment facility,” Clarke said when asked about the delay in reporting Doyal’s absence. “Mr. Doyal was given the benefit of the doubt in hopes that he would return even though he was past his curfew and was given three more hours to return. Once those three hours passed and he did not return, authorities were notified.”
Sheriff’s deputies visited two addresses Doyal was known to frequent in the past and spoke with one of his relatives later the same night he was reported missing but were not able to locate Doyal or pinpoint his whereabouts. In spite of this, deputies believe Doyal remains in the Frederick County area as of Thursday, Clarke said.
A criminal summons was issued May 29 charging Doyal with a single count of second-degree escape, court records indicate. Doyal also is charged with two violations of probation for possession of cocaine and a single violation of probation for the possession with the intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, Clarke added.
Anyone who can help investigators determine Doyal’s location was asked to contact Cpl. Harry Sier at 301-600-7149 or Deputy 1st Class Josh Stears at 301-600-6403. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 301-600-4131.
