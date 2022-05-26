A Frederick man was ordered Thursday to serve 20 years behind bars after he was found guilty of numerous firearms and drug offenses stemming from a traffic stop arrest in 2021.
Otagwyn Sengbe Kambon, 30, pleaded not guilty to all counts but elected to proceed under a statement of facts agreed upon by the defense and prosecution, Assistant State’s Attorney Ricky Lewis wrote in an email.
At the conclusion of Thursday’s hearing, the court found Kambon guilty of all counts, online court records show:
- possessing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime
- possessing a firearm with a felony conviction
- illegal possession of a regulated firearm
- possessing tetrahydrocannabinol (the psychoactive substance in marijuana also known as THC)
- possessing tetrahydrocannabinol with intent to distribute
- having a loaded handgun in a vehicle
- having a handgun in a vehicle
- illegal possession of ammunition.
A Frederick County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle Oct. 25, 2021, in the Walkersville area after seeing it cross the solid yellow line in the road, according to charging documents.
Kambon was a passenger in the vehicle, police wrote. The deputy reportedly found “several pounds” of THC gummies and other edibles in the vehicle.
Police also said they found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in the vehicle, which Lewis described as a “ghost gun.”
Ghost guns are assembled through parts bought online and have no serial numbers, making them untraceable.
While on the traffic stop, the sheriff’s deputy reportedly contacted the Maryland Gun Center and found that Kambon is prohibited from possessing firearms due a previous conviction, charging documents said. Police arrested Kambon and took him to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
The defense challenged the legality of the traffic stop in a suppression hearing, according to assistant public defender John Maclean. The challenge was denied, he wrote in an email Friday. Maclean did not offer further comment on the case.
On Thursday, the court sentenced Kambon to a total of 35 years in prison with all but 20 years suspended. Upon his release, he will be on supervised probation for five years.
He will also forfeit all firearms and ammunition, “based off the seriousness of the charges and the Defendant’s criminal record,” Lewis wrote.
The sentence and probation conditions were in line with the prosecution’s request, according to Lewis.
Assistant State’s Attorney Samantha Slattery prosecuted the case.
