Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick man was ordered on Tuesday to be incarcerated for seven years after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child.

Constantino P. Torres, 53, entered his guilty plea April 12 in Frederick County Circuit Court. At his plea hearing, Chief Assistant State’s Attorney Tammy Leache said the state would have proven in trial that Torres sexually assaulted an approximately 10-year-old girl at a Frederick residence.

