A man used his car to repeatedly ram a car carrying his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend Friday night as the occupants of the other car attempted to get away, according to court documents.
The incident started sometime before 10 p.m. Friday when the ex-boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Yoably Rafa Marinero-Rodriguez, confronted a man and woman outside the Hickory Hills apartment complex on Key Parkway, according to the documents. When a verbal argument seemed to be escalating, the woman and her new boyfriend decided to leave in the man's car, only to be followed by Marinero-Rodriguez in his vehicle, the documents state.
Marinero-Rodriguez rammed the back of their car multiple times, the documents state. The vehicles had almost reached Interstate 70 when Marinero-Rodriguez managed to force the other car to spin around and the other man began driving east against traffic in the westbound lanes of West Patrick Street.
The high-speed pursuit ended when Marinero-Rodriguez rammed the car a final time and caused both vehicles to crash in the 1400 block of West Patrick Street, where city police caught up with them.
In addition to an independent witness who confirmed seeing the vehicles driving the wrong way on West Patrick Street, Marinero-Rodriguez himself admitted to chasing the car and ramming it several times when he was questioned by police and after choosing to waive his Miranda rights, according to the documents.
Marinero-Rodriguez, of the 5800 block of Butterfly Lane, was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment, and a single count of violating Gov. Larry Hogan's stay-at-home order during an ongoing state of emergency. Marinero-Rodriguez was also charged with six traffic offenses, including aggressive driving and failing to control speed to avoid a crash.
During a bail review hearing Monday afternoon, Mary Riley, a public defender representing Marinero-Rodriguez, reminded Judge Dino E. Flores Jr. that no one was injured. Riley also pointed out Marinero-Rodriguez's volunteer work delivering food to needy families during the COVID-19 outbreak and his work to help register Spanish-speaking families for essential services during the pandemic.
In spite of this, Flores condemned the volatile nature of the crimes and expressed his concern for the safety of the two alleged victims.
"The danger [Marinero-Rodriguez] poses to the two victims in this case is very real," Flores said. "... In a jealous rage, he chased his [ex] girlfriend in a high-speed vehicle and admitted to intentionally crashing into another vehicle."
Flores ultimately ordered Marinero-Rodriguez to remain in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail.
