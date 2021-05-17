Eric Reyes

Reyes

 Courtesy of Frederick Police Department

Police are asking the public to help locate a Frederick man who's been missing from the area since May 12.

Eric Robin Reyes, 26, was last known to be in the Frederick area and the Urbana park and ride, the Frederick Police Department said in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Detective Sharpe at 240-549-4522, email CJSharp@frederickmdpolice.org, or call FPD at 301-600-2100.

Anyone wishing to leave information anonymously can call FPD's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS(8477).

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!