Police are asking the public to help locate a Frederick man who's been missing from the area since May 12.
Eric Robin Reyes, 26, was last known to be in the Frederick area and the Urbana park and ride, the Frederick Police Department said in a Monday news release.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Detective Sharpe at 240-549-4522, email CJSharp@frederickmdpolice.org, or call FPD at 301-600-2100.
Anyone wishing to leave information anonymously can call FPD's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.